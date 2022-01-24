Lyn Sherwyn Toburen, age 76, of Manhattan, passed away Thursday, January 20, 2022 at the Collins House of Meadowlark Hills.
He was born August 19, 1945 in Manhattan, the son of Kenneth K. and Hazel (Weber) Toburen.
On November 4, 1967, he married Sheryl Kaye Westling at the Olsburg Lutheran Church. She survives of the home.
Lyn grew up on the family farm in the Swede Creek area of northwest Riley County. At that location, he was able to attend grade school in a one room school. Lyn graduated from Blue Valley High School in 1963. Following graduation, he attended Kansas State University, briefly before entering the United States Air Force on October 8th, 1965. During his service he was stationed on a Greek Air Force base, serving as a Medic. After being medically retired, he again attended Kansas State University and earned a B.S in Horticulture.
The family moved to Casper, Wyoming before making their home in Manhattan. Lyn worked for the Department of Defense at Fort Riley, as an Inspection Engineer Technician. He retired in 2001. Lyn formed his own company, Toburen Home Inspection Service in 1989. As a home inspector he helped people by providing a quality inspection of their new home. He retired his business in 2015. He was a Certified member with the American Society of Home Inspectors (ASHI),
Lyn enjoyed being with his family and spent many hours watching his daughters and grandchildren play softball, basketball and volleyball. He liked swimming with the family and his dog. He was an avid KSU fan with a love for attending bowl games. One of his endearing passions was planting trees, flowers, working in his garden and playing golf. He was a member of the Men’s Garden Club. Lyn kept birds and wildlife close, by feeding them regularly. He also enjoyed fishing and hunting. His dog was a co-pilot and they could be seen, side by side, driving the truck.
Lyn attended the Swede Creek United Methodist Church as a child. Once he and Sheryl settled in Manhattan, they joined Peace Lutheran church where Lyn was an active member for many years, being on several committees including church council. Lyn and Sheryl later transferred their membership to First Lutheran Church. He especially enjoyed singing in the choir and men’s coffee groups at both churches.
He is survived by two children: Lisa Toburen and her fur babies Kero, Violet, Rainy and Willow of Kansas City, Missouri; Cori Smith and husband Bill of Olathe; one sister, Sharon Springer and husband Jerry of Westmoreland; one brother, Barrie Toburen and wife Beverly of Westmoreland; two granddaughters, Sam Smith and Alex Smith; and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Respect calls may be made from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home.
A private funeral service for the immediate family will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at the First Lutheran Church in Manhattan with Pastor Stephen Haverlah, officiating. The Service will be live streamed. To view it go to www.firstlutheranmanhattan.org and click on the link. Burial will be in the Swede Creek Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to First Lutheran Church, Peace Lutheran Church or Swede Creek United Methodist Church. Contributions may be left in care of the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home.
