Lyle H. Honig, 86, died November 29, 2022, in Manhattan, Kansas. He was born on September 7, 1936, in Wheaton, Kansas to Otto and Adele (Figge) Honig. He was the youngest of four children.

He grew up on the family farm and graduated from Onaga High School in 1954. He worked briefly at the Onaga Herald newspaper before joining the Wamego Times newspaper in 1956, for H. O. and Maxine Dendurent and continuing for Mark Portell in 1980. He retired in 2015, a loyal employee for nearly 60 years. He joined the Army Reserves in 1959 and was honorably discharged in 1965. He was a member of the American Legion Post 172 in Wamego.

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.