Lyle H. Honig Dec 15, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Honig Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Lyle H. Honig, 86, died November 29, 2022, in Manhattan, Kansas. He was born on September 7, 1936, inWheaton, Kansas to Otto and Adele (Figge) Honig.A Celebration of Life will be held from 4-7 p.m., December 23, 2022, at Iron Clad,427 Lincoln, in Wamego. Memorials may be made at the American Legion Post 172, Wamego, or WamegoSenior Center meal program and may be left in care of Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home 4370 SalzerRd, Wamego, KS 66547. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Wamego Highway Kansas Adele Salzer Memorial Stewart Otto Recommended for you × Add an entry as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Latest News Regents OK K-State's plan to build indoor track in current football facility PLAN YOUR WEEKEND | Carriage rides, skating Santa, live music and more State officials are months behind on releasing incentives details for $650M Scorpion deal Police report for Dec. 15, 2022 Rock Creek's Klingenberg named 2022 All-Flint Hills Fall Female Athlete of the Year 'It's sad news': Henry Cavill out as Superman due to 'changing of the guard' at DC Selena Gomez manifested ‘dream’ Golden Globes nomination more than 10 years ago in prescient interview Organic livestock farmers, hit by rising prices, seek help Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMHS football's 5 O-linemen named 2022 All-Flint Hills Fall Male Athletes of the YearFort Riley soldier sentenced to more than eight years after killing fellow soldierManhattan woman arrested for aggravated battery in connection to crashFROM THE PUBLISHER | Mike Leach, Bill Snyder, and original thinkingOUR NEIGHBORS | Local woman encourages kids to learn by making mistakesJoe D. JonesGerald (Jerry) L. Keck SrBuck GehrtSeveral Wildcats enter transfer portalK-State hires Marshall Stewart for expanded chief of staff role Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest Special Section Special Sections Holiday Shopping Guide 2022 Dec 2, 2022 0 Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.