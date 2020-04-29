Lydia Eliza Preciado-Manzano, age 7 days old, passed away on Monday April 20th, 2020 at Stormont Vail in Topeka. She was born in Topeka to Wilma Lennette Preciado and Manuel Enrique Preciado. She weighed 3lbs 8.8oz 16.3in. Favorite color was yellow. She had big brown eyes and dark brown curly hair. One birthmark on her left ear. She disliked jalapeños. She was B+. Had her grandmother's nose and her uncle's ears. At such a young age she was strong enough to raise her head and change positions on her own. Even though she was in this world for 7 days she managed to steal the hearts of many. Even though no family member got to meet her in person she is deeply loved by each one. We rest easy having a guardian angel watching over all of us. Lydia Eliza was gone too soon, but will never be forgotten. Until we meet again our chonchi princess de mommy and daddy.
Viewing at Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home Saturday, April 25th 2020
