Salina, KS – Lulu Lee Brooks passed away peacefully Monday, January 10, 2022, at Holiday Resort Health and Rehab in Salina, Kansas. She was 94 years old. She was born June 11, 1927, to Lewis and Maggie (Wachsnicht) Alexander at their home in Goshen Township north of Green, Kansas. She was the second of four children. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband George Brooks and three brothers. She is survived by her daughter Diane Brooks of Salina, Kansas and nephews Bob Alexander and bill Alexander of Green, Kansas.
Lulu Lee graduated from Schaubel country grade school north of Green, Kansas and graduated from Green Rural High School, Green Kansas in 1945. She grew up on a farm north of Green, Kansas, and her parents moved the family to a farm southwest of Green, Kansas. In High School she was the pitcher on the softball team and the lead roll in several high school plays.
October 8, 1950, Lulu Lee married George Brooks at the Green United Methodist Church in Green, Kansas. They had on daughter Diane Brooks. After they were married, they lived and farmed northeast of Green for a few years. Then they bought a farm and operated a dairy four miles northwest of Linn, Kansas. She was a member of the Linn United Methodist Church until it closed. Lulu Lee loved growing tomatoes and flowers. She loved sewing and made clothes and quilts. She was an excellent cook and baker. She loved taking bus turs with her husband George.
Funeral Services: Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at 1:30 PM at the Greenwood Cemetery in Clay Center, KS
Visitation: Monday, January 17, 2022 from 4:00-6:00 PM at Neill-Schwensen-Rook Funeral Home Clay Center, KS
Memorials: Dementia Society of America c/o the funeral home
