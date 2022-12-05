LuEtta Bernice Moehlenbrink, 91, Blue Rapids, passed away Thursday, December 1, 2022 at Blue Valley Senior Living in Blue Rapids.
Visitation will be from 1 to 9 p.m., Monday, December 5 at Kinsley Mortuary in Marysville. The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m.
A funeral service will be 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, December 6 at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church in Marysville.
The pallbearers will be Ben Barbour, Aaron Barbour, Joel Barbour, Brandon Dugan, Ryan Moss and Curtis Holle.
Burial will be in the Immanuel (Hermansberg) Lutheran Cemetery, Bremen. A lunch will be served after the graveside service at Immanuel (Hermansberg) Lutheran Church.
LuEtta was born on January 27, 1931 to Paul and Martha (Meyer) Schotte at rural Herkimer, Kansas. She attended Immanuel Lutheran Parochial School, Bremen. On September 7, 1952, she was united in marriage to Arlin D. Moehlenbrink at Immanuel (Hermansberg) Lutheran Church, Bremen. To this union three children were born, Alice, Larry and Kristin.
LuEtta was a member of Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, the Evening Circle and the Mt. Calvary Church Choir, for many years. She loved working at the Blue Rapids Medical Clinic for Dr. Lawless and with all her other wonderful coworkers.
She belonged to the Crazy 8 Card Club, 20th Century Club and was a 4-H Cooking leader for a few years. LuEtta loved to cook and bake for family and friends. Many will remember her for her delicious cinnamon rolls, pies and her family favorite, fried chicken. She never wanted anyone to leave her table hungry; she loved seeing everyone full.
Having all grandsons, she was elated to get two great granddaughters several years ago. LuEtta loved her flower gardens and her big garden she and Arlin raised each year. Nothing pleased her more than to share their bounty with family and neighbors. She also loved to quilt and made many for her family. She was always excited to watch Royals baseball, K-State (first) then KU basketball.
Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband, Arlin; sisters, Lyla Schotte and Delores Pralle; brothers, Paul Schotte and Norbert Schotte; and grandson, Andrew Barbour.
Survivors include children, Alice (Dan) Barbour, Poplar Bluff, MO, Larry (Diane) Moehlenbrink, Phoenix, AZ, Kristin (John) Collier, Alta Vista; five grandsons, Benjamin (Denise) Barbour, Aaron Barbour, Joel (Jenni) Barbour, Ryan (Katie) Moss, Brandon Dugan; two step-granddaughters, Rachel (Nick) Jones, Amanda (Tyler) Graves; and six great grandchildren, Austin Pasternak, Andrew Pasternak, Georgia Moss, Viviana Jones, Charlie Graves and Lyla Barbour; sister, Anita Holle; sisters-in-law, Darlene Moehlenbrink and Anita Kruse; and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial fund is established to Good Shepherd Lutheran School or the Blue Rapids Museum. Contributions may be sent in care of Kinsley Mortuary, Marysville.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.