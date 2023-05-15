Lucy Burgess May 15, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Florence Lucille “Lucy” Burgess, 80, of Wamego, died Friday (May 12, 2023).Arrangements are in the care of Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home in Wamego, KS. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Add an entry as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Latest News K-State soccer releases 2023 schedule Wabaunsee's Schutter announces transfer to North Carolina MHS softball beats Newton, falls to Hays MHS boys' tennis takes 15th at state K-State baseball drops 2 of 3 at Oklahoma State 20 and up: LeBron James defies time, propels Lakers to conference finals K-State women's track finishes 7th, men 8th at Big 12 meet "People deserve kindness" | Manhattan High Class of 2023 receives diplomas Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesState seizes Stickel’s Cleaners, Aggie Lounge for nonpayment of taxesSUPER SENIORS | The Mercury's 2023 Flint Hills All-Academic TeamCity commissioner raises concern about plans for future of downtownMayor Hatesohl to appear in court for unauthorized burn citationDriver cited after striking pedestrian TuesdayFredrica EverettMinor storm damage in Manhattan following Tuesday severe weatherFROM THE PUBLISHER | A prayer for Stickel's and the LouDavid T. UmscheidInside K-State baseball's dramatic turnaround this season Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest Special Section Special Sections Special Section Apr 17, 2023 0 Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.