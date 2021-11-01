Lucille B. (Meyer) Love, passed away October 30, 2021, at the age of 88, at the Good Shepherd Homecare and Hospice House.

She was born September 20, 1933, the daughter of Walter and Ella (Holle) Meyer of Hanover, Kansas. She attended Trinity Lutheran School, Hanover High School and Manhattan Area Technical College.

Lucy was employed at Kaup Furniture and Feldkamp Furniture until her retirement.

She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, dancing, traveling, and playing cards. He biggest joy in life were her family, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a daughter Deb Reves, and a son Ronald Roever.

Survivors include her two daughters: Donna Cederberg and her husband David of Manhattan, and Robin Brown and her husband Greg of Alta Vista, KS; eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Cremation is planned with private family services. Inurnment will be in the Ashland Community Cemetery.

Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com.

The Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas, 66502, is assisting the family with arrangements.

