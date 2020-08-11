Lucia Springer, a life-long resident of Manhattan, KS, died peacefully and comfortably surrounded by loved ones at her home on August 7, 2020.
She is survived by her parents; husband Ronald Springer; children Justin and Jenna Springer; brothers Dean Noll and David Noll; sister Lisa Kirmer; daughter in law Suzanne Springer; grandchildren Avery Springer, Asher Thomas, and Miles Springer. She is preceded in death by her older brother, Keith Noll.
She was born in Manhattan, KS on March 17, 1959 to Don and Kathleen Noll.
Lucia was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and was very devoted to her faith.
The family will greet friends during a visitation from 6:00 until 7:30 p.m. Thursday August 13, 2020 at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home.
A Vigil Service will be held at 7:30 p.m. following the visitation on Thursday at the funeral home.
Mass of the Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday August 14, 2020 at the Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Manhattan, with Father Kerry Ninemire as Celebrant. Inurnment will follow in the St. Patrick’s Cemetery – Lake Elbow Community in Manhattan.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Seven Dolors Catholic Church or the Good Shepherd Homecare and Hospice House Inc. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.