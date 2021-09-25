LuAnne Faubion Sep 25, 2021 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Faubion Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save LuAnne Faubion, 64, passed away on Sep. 10, 2021. Complete obituary can be found at www.mcgilleystatelinechapel.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Add an entry as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Latest News No .5 Manhattan routs Topeka High Hernandez, Merrifield lead Royals to 3-1 win over Tigers R. Kelly fate now in jury’s hands at sex trafficking trial Sexual assault cases spur protests on campuses across US Nebraska advances new congressional map that could help GOP Elon Musk, singer Grimes 'semi-separated' after three years First family of Afghan refugees set to arrive in Manhattan by early October Chiefs could be without Clark, Ward for game vs Chargers Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesStarting Kansas State DE Khalid Duke 'done for the year' with season-ending leg injuryNew Jersey teenager dies in rollover accident on I-70K-State offering buyouts for faculty members near retirementKansas State holds serve at home, tops Nevada 38-17Kansas State enters latest Associated Press pollGame time revealed for Kansas State's Oct. 2 home contest versus OklahomaPolice arrest 20-year-old Junction City man for rapeK-State to offer reduced tuition for students from IllinoisK-State defense handles Nevada's potent attackCity approves $30M bid for levee project Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newspaper Ads M108727 Gen Notice of Spec Notice is hereby given that Unit Bulletin
