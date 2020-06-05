Louise A. Boeschling, age 96, of Hanover, passed away at her son’s home in Salina, on Thursday, June 4, 2020. Viewing will be Sunday, from Noon to 8:00 pm, at Terry-Christie Funeral Home in Waterville, with visitation between 3:00 pm and 5:00 pm. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am on Monday, June 8, 2020, at Afton Trinity Lutheran Church north of Waterville. Burial will be at Afton Trinity Lutheran Cemetery. Condolences may be left at www.terrychristiefuneralhome.com
Latest News
- Former Kansas State men's basketball assistant Brad Korn 'willing to be uncomfortable listening' to ugliness racism produces
- KSU president, former Joint Chiefs of Staff chair Myers condemns Trump's protest crackdown
- Bills rookie QB apologizes for racially insensitive comment
- MLB players reaffirm pay stance, no deal with teams in sight
- Union files complaint against NBC, 'America's Got Talent'
- NBA owners approve 22-team season restart plan
- FSU's Norvell sorry after star player accused coach of lying
- Police report for June 4, 2020
Most Popular
Articles
- Man arrested after allegedly hurling slur, threatening protesters Tuesday
- Demonstrators peacefully protest in Manhattan after George Floyd's death
- 25-year-old man dies after self-inflicted stabbing at Powercat Sports Grill
- Kansas State offensive line coach Conor Riley pens heartfelt message addressing racism
- Crowd of 2,000 marches down Bluemont in show of solidarity with nationwide protests
- Some Aggieville bars try to reschedule 2020 Fake Patty's Day
- 'I'm behind it 100%': Kansas State's Pete Hughes supports new college baseball schedule proposal
- Protests against police brutality continue in Manhattan
- Riley County woman tests positive for COVID-19; county up to 68 cases
- KBI investigating battery claim involving RCPD officer
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Latest e-Edition
Top Ads
featured
$399,950
- Bedrooms: 6
- Bathrooms: 3
- Square Feet: 1485 ft2
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.