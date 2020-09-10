Louanna K. Brooks, age 73, of Manhattan passed away on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Stormont Vail Critical Care Center in Topeka.
Louanna was born January 16, 1947 in Marysville to Thomas J. "TJ" and LaVerne L. (Dahm) Brady. In high school Louanna was a cheerleader, played in the school band, and was elected Homecoming Queen her senior year. She graduated from Blue Rapids High School in 1965 and graduated from the Brown Mackie School of Business in Salina in 1966. She worked as a secretary most of her career, with a short break as a stay at home mom. Prior to her retirement, she worked for more than twenty years as an administrative assistant for a local architect.
While in high school working at the local Daisy Cream, she was introduced to a young man named Darrell Brooks. A few years later on June 25, 1966, they were married at the United Methodist Church in Blue Rapids.
Louanna was a quiet, loving, and kind person with a tenacious and strong personality. She loved being with her grandkids, reading mystery novels, and watching her favorite game shows and mysteries. Lately her favorite was watching old Perry Mason reruns.
Proceeding Louanna in death were her parents and infant son. Survivors include her husband Darrell, her three sons: Dennis (Kaylee) Brooks of Salina, David (Laura) Brooks of Manhattan, and Darren (Brigid) Brooks of Abilene; a brother Tom (Dani) Brady, Jr. of Kerrville, Texas, a sister Pat (Steve) Wanamaker of Ft. Worth, Texas, and six grandchildren.
Public viewing is from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, September 13, 2020 with visitation between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. at Terry-Christie Funeral Home in Waterville.
Private family funeral services will be held on Monday, September 14, 2020 with burial at Fairmont Cemetary in Blue Rapids and Pastor Brad Wicks officiating.
Memorials are suggested to the National Kidney Foundation and may be sent in care of Terry-Christie Funeral Home at P.O. Box 61, Waterville, KS 66548.
