Lorraine A. Schlegel, 90, of Onaga, died Friday, July 3, 2020 at the Community Hospital in Onaga.
Lorraine will lie in state from 9:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 7th at the Chapel Oaks Funeral Home in Onaga. Private graveside services will be later in the Wheaton Congregational Cemetery. On-line condolences may be made at chapeloaksfuneralhome.com
