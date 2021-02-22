Lorine Kay Woodworth, age 67 of Manhattan, passed away Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan.
She was born on October 29, 1953 in Manhattan, the daughter of Edward Sylvester and Thelma (McCarty) Allen.
On April 4, 1970 she married Danny Woodworth. He survives of the home.
Lorine worked for Farm Bureau Life Insurance Company, retiring in 2014. Following her retirement she worked as a Para in local schools, most recently at Bergman Elementary. She loved all of her grandchildren and enjoyed visiting the mountains in Colorado and working in her yard and garden.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by two children, Brian Woodworth and wife Heather of Riley and Lorie Massey and husband Allen of Manhattan; three siblings, Cindy Jordan and husband Ernest of Florida, Annette Bullard and husband Ray of Riley and Eddie Allen and wife Wanda of Riley; four grandchildren, Kyla, Jaiden, Miah and Eva and two great grandchildren, Liam and CeCe.
She was preceded in death by her parents and an infant daughter, Laura Michelle Woodworth.
Cremation is planned and a private family inurnment will be held in the Grandview-Mill Creek Cemetery.
A registry book will be available to sign at the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home starting on Wednesday, February 24, 2020 through Friday, February 26, 2020 from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established for the Lorine Woodworth Memorial Fund to be determined at later date. Contributions may be left in care of the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home.
