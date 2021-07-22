Lorette Yvonne Walker, 64, died July 13, 2021. She was born in Fort Riley to the late Harold and Shirley Thimmesch Allen.
Visitation is 5-7:00 P.M. Wednesday at Ralph Robinson and Son Funeral Directors, Pine Bluff, AR.
Services are 3:00 P.M. Thursday at First Baptist Church, White Hall.
