Loretta Marie Woods, 76, of Junction City, KS, passed away Wednesday, January 27, 2021.
Loretta was born in Carmichaels, Pennsylvania on June 18, 1944, to Sarah (Slonkner) and Wilbert Sines.
Before she retired she worked at The Elks Lodge in Junction City as the manager.
Loretta is survived by her daughter, Shelly (Samuel) Smith, of Junction City; her son, Richard (Sally)Trautman, of Oakdale, PA; her Granddaughters: Heather Tarbuk, Jenna Thornton, Lauren Smith, Sierra Trautman; and her two Great-grandchildren Ryan Thornton and Josie Tarbuk.
She is preceded in death by her parents and her two sons Billy and Sean Trautman and her grandson Brandon Trautman.
There will be a potluck Celebration of Life on Saturday the 30th in Junction City at the Elks Lodge at 5 PM for those who wish to attend.
The family requests any donations be directed to the Junction City Food Bank Junction City, KS.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Carlson's Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home and Cremation.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.