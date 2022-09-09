LoRene Wille Sep 9, 2022 50 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LoRene Marie (Straub) Wille, age 91, died September 7, 2022, at the Good Samaritan Society Care Home in Wamego.She was born August 30, 1921, in Wamego, Kansas.Complete obituary and service information will be announced later by the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Obituary Funeral Home Lorene Wille Care Kansas Information Recommended for you × Add an entry as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Latest News MHS girls' tennis goes undefeated at Seaman MHS volleyball goes 0-3 at home quad USD 383 school board passes budget Church news for Sept. 8, 2022 PLAN YOUR WEEKEND | K-State football, Konquer the Konza, live music and more Launched during the pandemic, local StoryWalk marches on K-State recommends testing soils ahead of planting to help 2023 wheat crop Retailers pull lobster from menus after 'red list' warning Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMHS upsets No. 1 DerbyNew type of senior living coming to Manhattan'No fear, just believe': How MHS football shocked Derby and everyone elseK-State opens 2022 season with shutout of South DakotaUSD 383 plans to store naloxone in schools after fentanyl-related overdoseK-State defense features old friends, new faces in shutoutManhattan City Commission vote no to funding for True Colors groupSean WarnerWamego man arrested for distributing fentanyl causing overdose deathFort Riley confirms 4,000 soldiers to deploy to Europe Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
