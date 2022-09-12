LoRene Marie (Straub) Wille, age 91, died September 7, 2022, surrounded by family and loved ones, at the Good Samaritan Society -Valley Vista Care Home in Wamego,
She was born August 30, 1931, in Wamego, Kansas, the oldest of eleven children born to Otto J. and Arleen K, (Immenschuh) Straub.
LoRene was a member of the Seven Dolors Catholic Church, Seven Dolors Altar Society, VFW Post 1786 Ladies Auxiliary, United Commercial Travelers, the Riley County Homemakers Extension, along with serving as leader for the VFW Junior Girls Unit, and supporting Boy Scout Troop #72, and the Girl Scouts of the Manhattan area.
LoRene had an in-home Day Care Center for over 45 years. She truly considered the families she cared for to be her extended family and her door was always open.
Her love for God and her faith was unwavering. LoRene felt her greatest accomplishment was her family. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother.
She was married to Emery L. Wille on December 26, 1950, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Flush, Kansas. They lived in Wamego for several years before moving to Manhattan. Survivors include three sons: Brad Wille and his wife Teresa of Manhattan, KS, Jeffery Wille and his wife Karen of Wamego, KS and Joseph Wille of Manhattan, KS; five daughters BeLinda Cutright of Wamego, KS, Jennifer Eickhoff and her husband Bob of Kansas City, KS, Cristina Mabe of Lubbock, TX, Mary Lynn Dooley and her husband Chris of Manhattan, KS, and Marlene Phillips and her husband Robert of Green City, MO; one brother, Otto Straub and his wife Jan of Clay Center, KS; 33 grandchildren, 49 great-grandchildren, 6 great-great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
LoRene was preceded in death by her husband Emery on November 13, 2015, two sons: Michael Wille in 1951, and David Wille in 2006: two great granddaughters, Aiyanna Lindsay in 2009 and Serenity Nichole Reich in 2016, five brothers Arthur, Rapheal, Delafield, Albinus and Anthony Straub; and four sisters Philomena Straub, Barbara Straub, Louise Hoffett, and Dorothy Lyons.
Mass of the Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 A.M. Monday, September 19th, at Seven Dolors Catholic Church with Father Ryan McCandless and Father Kerry Ninemire as Celebrants. Interment will follow in the Sunrise Cemetery in Manhattan.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 to 5:30 P.M. Sunday, September 18th at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home. A Parish Vigil will follow at 5:30 P.M. Sunday in the funeral home chapel.
Memorial contributions may be made to Manhattan Catholic Schools Scholarship for tuition. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.