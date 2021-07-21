Lorene Esther Sinn, age 86, of Manhattan, passed away Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at Ascension Via Christi Hospital.
She was born on February 27, 1935 in Manhattan, the daughter of Harry Everett and Jessie Lorene (Allen) Whitney. She graduated from Keats Rural High School.
On February 26, 1967 in Manhattan, she married Carl Paul Sinn. He survives of the home.
Lorene was a farm wife and a member of the Riley Presbyterian Church, where she was the church clerk, served on many boards and was a Sunday school teacher for over twenty years. She also was a member of the Silver Creek Beneficiary Club and was a Past President of Kansas Farm Bureau. She enjoyed raising peacocks and watching birds.
She is survived by her husband Carl Sinn; one son, Brad Sinn and wife Tammy of Manhattan; one brother, Harry Whitney, Jr. and wife Donna of Manhattan; two grandchildren, Misty Williams (Josh) and Drew Sinn and four great grandsons, Peyton Horn, Gage Williams, Koy Williams and Beau Williams.
She was preceded in death by her parents and four infant stillborn children.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, July 24, 2021 at the Riley Presbyterian Church with Pastor Kevin Larson officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. Friday at the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Riley Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Flint Hills Dialysis and left in care of the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.apfunerals.com.
