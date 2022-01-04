Lorene C. Carlson, 97, of St. George Kansas, passed away peacefully on December 28, 2021, at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan, Kansas. She was born on November 3, 1924, in Agenda, Kansas, the twin daughter of Ralph T. and Millie M. (Byrd) Kramer.
At age 9, Lorene moved to Washington County where she graduated from Washington County High School in 1942. On May 21, 1947, she was united in marriage to Delbert E. Carlson in Wichita, Kansas, in a double-ring ceremony with her sister and brother-in-law Maxine (Kramer) and Leslie Bower. From 1969 to 1974, Lorene worked part-time at Kansas State University and then worked there full-time from 1974 until her retirement in 1991. In her spare time, she enjoyed reading, yelling at the TV, doing word search puzzles, and spending time with beloved friends and family.
She was preceded in death by her husband Delbert E. Carlson; son Scott D. Carlson; sisters Maxine L. Bower and Marcele Harry; brothers Donald D. Kramer, Loren C. Kramer (her twin), and George Henry Kramer; granddaughter Elissa Frank; and great-grandson Shane Miller.
She is survived by three daughters, Diane Parker of Texas; and Karen Carlson and Sharon Smith, both of Kansas; sister Betty O’Grady of South Dakota; and sisters-in-law Velda Kramer (wife of Loren C. Kramer) and Sandra Kramer (wife of Donald D. Kramer), both of Kansas; five grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandsons; and numerous nieces, nephews, and lifelong friends.
Memorial services will be held in the spring of 2022 at a date and time to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital in Lorene’s memory. Funeral arrangements with Carlson’s Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home & Cremation, To send a condolence visit irvinparkview.com
