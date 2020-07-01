Lora Ann Shelton, 43, of Fostoria, Kansas passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. The family suggests memorial contributions to the Lora Shelton Memorial Fund to help with expenses and the girls’ education fund. For full obituary and service information visit www.campanellafuneral.com.
Latest News
- ‘We could be feeling this for the next decade’: Virus hits college towns
- Police report for July 1, 2020
- City rejects plan to keep Northview, CiCo pools closed for 2021 season
- Tensions rise as city commission discusses mandating masks
- Riley County adds nine coronavirus cases; 132 active, 242 total
- Gene Taylor named top 20 athletic director by Stadium
- Trump: I'll veto defense bill to keep Confederate base names
- Kansas State athletics expands Diversity and Inclusion programming
Most Popular
Articles
- How Kansas State football players' vow to not 'play, practice or meet' came to be
- 6 EMS employees positive for COVID-19
- Kansas State's Black student-athletes call for change, threaten to sit out games and events
- Kansas State's Gene Taylor, Chris Klieman throw support behind Black student-athletes after controversial tweet
- Kansas State freshman defensive back Tee Denson doing better after talk with senior teammate
- Has Bill Snyder finally settled into retirement after 27 years as Kansas State's head football coach?
- Two Aggieville business classified as coronavirus outbreaks
- Bill Snyder: Southern California head coach Clay Helton made Sean Snyder feel 'wanted'
- Local doctor says primary care is 'at capacity' following COVID-19 spike
- Harry’s restaurant closing permanently July 17
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Latest e-Edition
Top Ads
featured
$215,000
- Bedrooms: 4
- Bathrooms: 3.1
- Square Feet: 1897 ft2
- Updated
featured
$719,900
- Bedrooms: 3
- Bathrooms: 3.1
- Square Feet: 3028 ft2
featured
$1,550,000
- Bedrooms: 7
- Bathrooms: 7.1
- Square Feet: 7104 ft2
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.