Lona Mae (Axelton) Ukena, passed away on January 14th, 2022 at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan from COVID-19 complications, at the youthful age of 95.
She was with family as the angels came down, dancing with the snow, to take her home.
She was born May 24th, 1926 in (old) Randolph, KS. The Daughter of Linnie R. and Ruth L. (Hyroop) Axelton.
Lona Mae grew up on a farmstead in old Randolph. She told us of her mother putting sheets and fabric around the windows and doors to keep out the red dust of Oklahoma during the dust bowl. Oh, how she loved the flowers boxes that her daddy made to fit in the deep windows of the farm house. She went to grade school and part of High School in (old) Randolph before they had to move to Manhattan during the depression. She finished her education at Manhattan High School. When she was younger, she enjoyed playing basketball. She loved her family, her church, watching the birds, gardening, doing all kinds of puzzles, and watching any sport she could. Especially, if her grandchildren were playing or it was K-State!! She always had cake in the fridge, candy bars on the table and, always had a hug and a kiss for you.
She was married to the love of her life, Marvin Ukena at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Junction City, in May of 1947. They were blessed with four boys.
She was preceded in death by her Husband Marvin in 1988. Also, by her parents Linnie and Ruth, her brothers Merlin Elmo and Ralph Lavern, Great-Great-Grandson Everett James, and her oldest son, Steven Ukena.
Lona Mae is survived by three of her boys. Gerald “Jerry” Ukena (Cathy), of Manhattan, James “Jim” Ukena (Diane), of St. George, & Terry Ukena (Suzanne), of Topeka; Also, her Thirteen Grandchildren: Brandy, Heather, Erik, Carol, Jennifer, Jamie, Audra, Nathan, Adam, Erin, Kyle, Justin and Alexa, Twenty Great-Grandchildren, and Four Great-Great-Grandchildren.
Private was held at the Sunrise Cemetery. Services will be announced at a later date.
The Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502, is assisting the family with the funeral arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.