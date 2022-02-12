Lola Kathreen (Malone) Fairchild, Age 85, went home to be with her Savior on February 8, 2022 at Carnegie Village Long-term Care in Belton, MO.
Lola was born on March 1, 1936 in Arkansas City, KS, to her parents Anna Florence (Smith) Malone and Ernest J. Malone. Lola graduated from McPherson, KS on May 25, 1955, the night that a tornado hit Udall, KS and blew it away. Lola attended Midwest Bible Institute in St Louis, MO for two years following her high school graduation.
She met the love of her life Fred J. Fairchild III while working at the Dixie Portland Flour Mill in Arkansas City, KS. They were united in marriage on July 16, 1962 and to this union were born their three daughters Deborah, Rebecca and Elizabeth.
Lola accepted the Lord as her savior at a young age. Wherever she and Fred lived they joined a local church and became involved. She volunteered as a youth group leader, VBS director, lead many Bible studies, and chaired and set on many church committees throughout the years. In Manhattan, KS, she led Bible studies for foreign exchange students to help them learn English. In 2017 she and Fred moved to Raymore, MO to be closer to family and were members of New Hope Christian Church in Belton, MO.
She found pleasure in serving others through her employment as a Nursing Home Activities Director, Christian Education Director and Church Secretary.
She and Fred were involved in the Boys Scouts of America where she served as a Cub Scout Leader and Regional Leader Trainer in the Coronado District in Kansas. They also were involved in Boy Scout activities while they lived in Nebraska and Iowa. She earned the Silver Beaver Award and Good Shepherd Award. She also served as a Girl Scout leader while her girls were active in their troops.
She loved and supported her family by sewing holiday outfits, helping family with projects, creating adventures for her grandchildren when they visited, and enjoying Fred’s passion of model railroading.
She would often travel with Fred to job site’s just to get out and be with him. They traveled extensively with Fred’s employment over the years. Their travels took them to New York City, New England, Norway, Australia, England, Ireland and Scotland. In their later years they took drives around the Missouri and Kansas countryside to get out and enjoy the country roads.
After Fred’s death in 2020, she moved to Benton House of Raymore, MO where she enjoyed playing bingo, doing word searches, coloring and playing games with her care companion and friend Joyce Vanderpool. Due to her declining health, she was moved to Carnegie Village Long-term Care in Belton, MO in December 2021.
She loved her family well and we were blessed to call her Sweetheart, Mommy, Grandma and Nana. She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years Fredrick J Fairchild III, her mother Anna Florence Casey, her father Ernest J. Malone, and her second born daughter Rebecca Lynn Simbro. She is survived by daughters, Deborah (Jonathan) Hansen of Dallas, OR, and Elizabeth (James) Reicher of Raymore, MO. 5 grandchildren, three step grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Two sisters Billie Jean (Mike) Hersh of Spokane Valley, WA and Mary Ellen (Martin) Muench of Pullman, WA, Brother in Law Ronald R Fairchild of Ponca City, OK, nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial may be sent to Kansas City Hospice House and Palliative Care, Village Missions of Dallas, OR at villagemissions.org or the K State University Grain Science Scholarship Fund Manhattan, KS
A service will be held on Saturday, February 19, 2022, beginning with a visitation at 10 A.M.at Cullen Funeral Home in Raymore, MO.
Arrangements: Cullen Funeral Home, Raymore, Missouri 816.322.5278
