Lola E. Dugan, 84, of Riley, Kansas passed away Thursday, November 3, 2022 at the Chapman Valley Manor. She was born September 1, 1938 in Green, Kansas, the daughter of John and Clara (Baker) Yeager. Lola grew up around the Green, Kansas area and graduated from Green High School. She was united in marriage to Warren Dugan on March, 4, 1957 in Clay County, Kansas. They were married for 54 years before he passed away in 2012.

Lola worked as a home child care provider, nurse’s aide and was also a homemaker. She was well known for her huge gardens and homemade candies. She enjoyed all the produce from her garden and loved to share it with her family, friends and neighbors. She would spend countless hours making everything you could think of from fudge, divinity, turtles, caramel popcorn, cherry mash, etc. and the family always enjoyed getting all of these goodies in their Christmas packages. And her amazing angel food cake.

