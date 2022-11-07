Lola E. Dugan, 84, of Riley, Kansas passed away Thursday, November 3, 2022 at the Chapman Valley Manor. She was born September 1, 1938 in Green, Kansas, the daughter of John and Clara (Baker) Yeager. Lola grew up around the Green, Kansas area and graduated from Green High School. She was united in marriage to Warren Dugan on March, 4, 1957 in Clay County, Kansas. They were married for 54 years before he passed away in 2012.
Lola worked as a home child care provider, nurse’s aide and was also a homemaker. She was well known for her huge gardens and homemade candies. She enjoyed all the produce from her garden and loved to share it with her family, friends and neighbors. She would spend countless hours making everything you could think of from fudge, divinity, turtles, caramel popcorn, cherry mash, etc. and the family always enjoyed getting all of these goodies in their Christmas packages. And her amazing angel food cake.
Lola is survived by her son, Dale Dugan and wife Connie of Chapman, Kansas. Grandchildren: Cory Dugan of Chapman, Kansas; Jodie (Tyler) Ammons of Alta Vista, Kansas; David (Sonja) Billings of Longford, Kansas; Dale Billings of Junction City, Kansas. One great-Granddaughter: Ava Dugan of Chapman.
Two sisters: Lois Tobyne and Bertha Morgison. One son-in-law: Ed Billings of Clay Center, Kansas. Lola was preceded in death by her parents, loving husband Warren, one daughter, Judy Billings and a sister, Elvira Rigel.
Funeral Services for Lola will be Thursday, November 10, 2022 at 1:00 P.M., at Londeen-Overlease Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow at Fancy Creek Cemetery in Green, Kansas. Visitation will be Wednesday evening from 6-7 P.M., at Londeen-Overlease Funeral Chapel. The family suggests memorials be given to the Chapman Valley Manor and may be sent in care of Londeen-Overlease Funeral Chapel, PO Box 411, Chapman, Kansas 67431. Online condolences may be sent to www.londeenfuneralchapel.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.