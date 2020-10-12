Lola L. Danielsen, age 84, of Randolph, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020, at her home. Memorial services will be held at 11:00 am, on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at St. Mark Lutheran Church in Waterville. A private burial was held at Riverside Cemetery on April 24, 2020. www.terrychristiefuneralhome.com.
