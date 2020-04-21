Lola L. Danielsen, age 84, of Randolph, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020, at her home. Viewing is from noon to 8:00 pm, Thursday, April 23, 2020, at Terry-Christie Funeral Home in Waterville. Private graveside services will be held at Riverside Cemetery in Waterville. A memorial Service at St. Mark Lutheran Church in Waterville, will be held at a later date. Condolences may be left at www.terrychristiefuneralhome.com.
Latest News
- K-State women's basketball adds JUCO transfer Makayla Pippin
- Still free for the moment, Mercury requires registration
- Riley County COVID-19 case total increases to 31
- Peyton Williams wins Big 12 women's basketball Scholar-Athlete of the Year
- Kansas State forward Levi Stockard to transfer
- Furloughs likely coming for K-State employees. Who, how and when to be determined
- The 5 best zombie movies to stream on Netflix right now
- Djokovic says he may reconsider his anti-vaccination stand
Most Popular
Articles
- While KSU Foundation plans $14.5M Alumni Village, some demand affordable housing
- K-State planning new institute, plan includes demolishing Shellenberger
- 47 businesses receive total of $208,840 in loans from Manhattan chamber
- OKC bombing, 25 years later: The local connections
- Riley County coronavirus cases increase to 27
- Missing man found dead in Wildcat Creek over weekend
- Riley County's COVID-19 total increases to 29
- Asian Market employee part of new COVID-19 cases, Riley County up to 25
- Riley County COVID-19 total increases to 26
- OUR NEIGHBORS | Mother, daughter use homemade crafting skills to make face masks
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.