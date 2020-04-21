Lola L. Danielsen, age 84, of Randolph, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020, at her home. Viewing is from noon to 8:00 pm, Thursday, April 23, 2020, at Terry-Christie Funeral Home in Waterville. Private graveside services will be held at Riverside Cemetery in Waterville. A memorial Service at St. Mark Lutheran Church in Waterville, will be held at a later date. Condolences may be left at www.terrychristiefuneralhome.com.

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.