Lois Park, age 88, of Manhattan died Sunday December 19, 2021 at the Good Shepherd Hospice House in Manhattan.
She was born September 7, 1933 at Paola, Kansas, the daughter of Arthur and Adeline (Hinkle) Allen. She always had sparkling eyes and a bright smile, a part of her fun and upbeat personality.
She attended grade school in Spring Hill, Kansas and graduated from Olathe High School. She studied at Kansas State University for two years and received her teacher certification. She taught school in Edgerton, Kansas before her marriage to Gilbert Park. She then taught school at St. George, Kansas while he finished his degree at KSU. Afterwards, she followed her husband as he served in the Air Force and became the mother to four children.
As their children grew she received her BS degree from Washburn University and a MS from Northwestern Oklahoma State University. She taught in Augusta, Haverhill, Burlingame and Protection, Kansas during her 30 year teaching career. She also taught classes for Fort Hays State University and Dodge City Community College. Her favorite position was always first grade as she loved the spark children got when they first discovered the joy of reading. She thrived on discovering and developing the potential in every child in her classroom. Mrs. Park is often remembered as a favorite teacher by her former students.
Lois and her husband moved back to Manhattan, Kansas in 2007 to enjoy retirement. She leaves behind her husband of 67 years, Gilbert Park, as well as children Noel Park (Judy)of Manhattan, Kansas; Millie Park Mellgren (Jeff) of Traverse City, Michigan; Stan Park (Jaylene) of Paonia, Colorado; and Allen Park (Patti) of Hays, Kansas. Lois also leaves 12 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday December 22, 2021 at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Chapel, with Pastor Melanie Nord officiating. Interment will follow the services in the Kansas Veterans’ Cemetery at Fort Riley.
A memorial fund for the elementary library has been set up to honor Mrs. Park at South Central Elementary School, P.O. Box 38, Protection, KS 67127. Memorials may also be accepted at the First United Methodist Church, 612 Poyntz Ave, Manhattan, KS. 66502. Cards and contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
