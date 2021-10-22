Lois Morrison Oct 22, 2021 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Lois A. Morrison, age 76, of Manhattan, died Thursday October 21, 2021 at the Good Shepherd Hospice House in Manhattan.Complete obituary information is pending at this time and will be announced by the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Add an entry as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Latest News Lyft report: Sexual assaults rose sharply in recent years Stock tied to Trump media venture soars in another frenzy Giuliani associate convicted of campaign finance crimes Minneapolis cop charged in chase that killed innocent driver Google takes up to 42% from ads, states say in antitrust case Riley County reports 65 new COVID cases since Oct. 14 Police report for Oct. 22, 2021 Wisconsin audit finds elections are 'safe and secure' Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMore details released on an alleged husband/wife murder.OUR NEIGHBORS | Campus Barbershop owner says cutting hair is a lifestyleArea football roundup: Wabaunsee earns 1st winning season in 24 yearsVOTERS GUIDE | USD 383 candidates weigh in on board topics ahead of Nov. 2 electionManhattan man arrested for arson for throwing two Molotov cocktailsIowa State downs Kansas State 33-20; Wildcats drop 3rd straight game after 3-0 start to seasonFamily receives $350K settlement from Wamego government after son's death at city pool‘The Masked Singer’s Hamster on Having Fun Making Nick Cannon UncomfortableFROM THE PUBLISHER | Open letter to Chris Klieman, Vol. 2Big 12, ESPN announce kickoff time for K-State/TCU game on Oct. 30 Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
