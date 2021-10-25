Lois Anne Morrison, age 76, of Manhattan, Kansas, died October 21, 2021 at the Good Shepherd Hospice House in Manhattan.
Lois Anne Wiley Morrison was born on September 14, 1945 in Los Angeles, California. The daughter of the Rev. Lester V. (Vernon) Wiley and Barbara Anne Horton Wiley. As a minister’s family, they moved regularly and enjoyed it, looking at it as an adventure. She attended a private kindergarten in Ada, Oklahoma. Her favorite project was sewing the blanket stitch around a yellow stuffed oilcloth bunny (perhaps the beginning of her love of sewing). After kindergarten, the family moved to California. She attended 1st-3rd grade in Placerville, 4th grade at Arcadia School in Sacramento, 5th and 6th grade at Longfellow Elementary School in Pasadena, and Will Rogers Junior High in Long Beach for 7th and 8th grade. The family then moved to Kansas and she attended Manhattan Junior High for 9th grade and Clay County Community High School for 10th-12th grade.
In the summer of 1963, she received a State of Kansas Scholarship to attend Kansas State University where she lived in West Hall her freshman and sophomore years and in the Alpha Xi Delta sorority house her junior year. From 1966 to 1969, she attended Jane C. Stormont School of Nursing in Topeka, Kansas where she graduated as a Registered Nurse.
She met James William Morrison in zoology class at Kansas State University in 1964. They married on June 7, 1968 in Wichita, Kansas. They resided in Topeka until 1971 when they moved to Manhattan, Kansas.
Upon moving to Manhattan, Lois joined First Presbyterian Church where she served as a Deacon and food pantry volunteer. She worked in the Recovery Room at St. Mary’s Hospital until she retired in 1983. She then worked part-time as a teaching assistant at Trinity Preschool for six years. Over the years she has been involved in a number of organizations: Alpha Xi Delta Alumnae (President, Secretary, Vice President), Prairie Roots Garden Club (Charter Member), Chapter GU of P.E.O. (Chaplain, Recording Secretary), Konza Prairie Quilters Guild (Board Member-At-Large, President), Sunshine Family and Community Education (President, Vice President, Secretary, Treasurer), and Riley County Hemerocallis Society (Daylilies). She taught clothing construction, plant science, and yeast breads through 4-H. She loved to garden and became a Riley County Master Gardner in 1994 with over 25 years of service. She enjoyed playing bridge, pinochle, and dominos; sewing; quilting; reading mysteries; arranging flowers; and, traveling. She loved spending time with her family and especially enjoyed their family adventures to Chile, England, Scotland, France and celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with the entire family in Alaska.
She is survived by her husband of 53 years, James William Morrison; three children, Julie Anne Morrison Dee, David William Morrison (Arin), Emily Anne Morrison; four grandchildren: Margaret Elizabeth Dee, Rebecca Anne Dee, Brenna Raye Morrison, Grant William Morrison, as well as a sister, Shirley Wiley Wright (Ottawa, KS) and her two daughters and sister-in-law, Nancy Raye Morrison Reedy (David) and their two sons.
The family will greet friends during a visitation from 6:30 until 8:00 p.m. Wednesday October 27, 2021 at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home in Manhattan.
Services will be held on October 28, 2021 at 10:30a.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Manhattan, KS. Graveside services will be at the Sunrise Cemetery, followed by a church luncheon. The funeral may be viewed through the church's Youtube channel, FPC Manhattan.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Manhattan Public Library. Contributions and messages may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.