Clay Center, Kansas
Lois was born to Lela (Harness) and Richard Wingate on May 9, 1931. She married Don Martin on December 28, 1960. Lois is survived by her husband of 60 years Don; daughters, Francine Martin, Angela Martin, Melanie Ramsey; sons, Scott Martin, Steven Martin, and Tim Martin; 11 grandchildren, a sister, and a brother.
She was preceded in death by parents and a sister.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Lois Martin Memorial Fundc/o the funeral home
Visitation will be 3 to 6PM Friday, January 22 at Neill Schwensen-Rook funeral home with Rosary at 6:00 PM.
The funeral mass will be limited to family only.
Online condolences may be made at www.nsrfh.com
