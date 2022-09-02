Lois Marie (Graves) Lewis, age 99, of Manhattan, died August 27, 2022, at Homestead Assisted Living in Manhattan.
She was born December 4, 1922, in Manhattan, the daughter of Archie Reed and Bertha Caroline (Popejoy) Graves.
Lois graduated from Manhattan High School and later earned her nursing degree from Manhattan Area Vo-Tech.
She was married to Paul D. Lewis on November 27, 1946, in Manhattan.
Lois worked as a nurse at the St. Mary’s Hospital in Manhattan and at Irwin-Army Hospital at Fort Riley. For many years she was in charge of lunch at Eugene Field Grade School and had also cleaned the Presbyterian Church.
She helped Dr. Bascom start the first hospice program in Manhattan, volunteered with Meals on Wheels and AARP. She was a true caregiver, willing to help anyone in need. Most of all Lois was devoted to her family, loved spoiling her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and playing the organ. She also loved to laugh and had a great sense of humor.
Lois was a longtime member of Seven Dolors Catholic Church, volunteering for funeral dinners and working in their Budget Shop. She was a member of the Kansas Authors Club, writing many stories, two were published, and several books which she bound with her husband Paul.
Lois was preceded in death by her husband Paul on April 10, 2005. She was also preceded in death by two sons: Warren Reed “Tyker” Lewis in 1977 and by Kerry Foster Lewis in 2021; and by two siblings: Evelyn Reese and William “Bill” Graves.
Survivors include her three daughters: Gail Burd of Manhattan, Julia Warner and her husband Jeff of Strong City, KS, and Frances Lucas and her husband Bruce of Heath, OH; three siblings: Alice Persyn of Leavenworth, KS. Bernis Parker of Manhattan, and Gladys Sedam of Manhattan; and nine grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. She was looking forward to her first great-great grandchild to be born soon.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, September 7th, at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Chapel with Pastor Jay Bessmer officiating. Interment will follow in the Riley Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 9:00 A.M. to service time on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to either Accord Hospice or Homestead Assisted Living. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502.
