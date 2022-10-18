Lois Jane Farlin was born March 15, 1936, in Springview, Nebraska to Ernest Larsen and Mary Jane (Janie) Haun Larsen. Lois was raised in the Springview area where she spent many happy years learning to love life in the country, gardening, and farm animals - especially horses. Lois attended school in Springview and graduated from Keya Paha County High School, Class of 1953. Being passionate about education and learning, Lois decided to become a teacher.

On August 29, 1954, Lois married the love of her life, Stanley Dean Farlin at the Springview Methodist Church. The young couple moved to Lincoln, Nebraska to begin studies at the University of Nebraska. Lois diligently pursued her teaching degree while working and raising a family and earned her Bachelor’s in Education from the University of Illinois in 1965. Lois went on to earn an endorsement in Special Education from New Mexico State University and a Masters in Gifted Education from Kansas State University. After spending a number of years in Milford, NE, Las Cruces, NM, and Manhattan, KS, Lois and Stan moved to Scottsdale, AZ, where they remained for the remainder of their married life. To this union were born five children: Lesa Jane, Julie Lee, Meg Eloise, Eric Dean, and Mark Stanley. Lois and Stan shared a strong Christian faith, experienced many life adventures together, and were blessed with nearly 70 years of marriage having celebrated their 68th anniversary in August of 2022.

