Lois Jane Farlin was born March 15, 1936, in Springview, Nebraska to Ernest Larsen and Mary Jane (Janie) Haun Larsen. Lois was raised in the Springview area where she spent many happy years learning to love life in the country, gardening, and farm animals - especially horses. Lois attended school in Springview and graduated from Keya Paha County High School, Class of 1953. Being passionate about education and learning, Lois decided to become a teacher.
On August 29, 1954, Lois married the love of her life, Stanley Dean Farlin at the Springview Methodist Church. The young couple moved to Lincoln, Nebraska to begin studies at the University of Nebraska. Lois diligently pursued her teaching degree while working and raising a family and earned her Bachelor’s in Education from the University of Illinois in 1965. Lois went on to earn an endorsement in Special Education from New Mexico State University and a Masters in Gifted Education from Kansas State University. After spending a number of years in Milford, NE, Las Cruces, NM, and Manhattan, KS, Lois and Stan moved to Scottsdale, AZ, where they remained for the remainder of their married life. To this union were born five children: Lesa Jane, Julie Lee, Meg Eloise, Eric Dean, and Mark Stanley. Lois and Stan shared a strong Christian faith, experienced many life adventures together, and were blessed with nearly 70 years of marriage having celebrated their 68th anniversary in August of 2022.
Lois spent more than 50 years in the classroom and inspired an innumerable number of young lives with her unique teaching style and encouragement of students to realize their full potential. Although Lois dearly loved the classroom and her students, Lois was happiest when she was with Stan and sharing special times together watching their children and grandchildren at school events, music concerts, theater productions, sports events, and horse shows. Lois loved her Lord and her family deeply and went to great lengths to plan epic family outings and reunions that became treasured memories of shared adventure, fun times, and special relationships.
Lois left this world and gloriously joined her Lord and Savior in Heaven on September 28, 2022, at the age of 86 years. Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Stanley Farlin of Scottsdale, AZ; her children Lesa Williams of Lincoln, NE, Julie (Jesus) Barncastle of Scottsdale, AZ, Meg (Scott) Anema of Phoenix, AZ, and Mark (Stephanie) Farlin of Carlsbad, CA; her brother Glen (Mary) Larsen of Hastings, NE; 12 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; other relatives, many friends and a multitude of former students.
Lois was preceded in death by her parents, Ern and Janie Larsen; her brother, Larry Larsen, and her son, Eric Farlin. Lois touched many, many lives and will be dearly missed but all can take comfort knowing her legacy is longstanding and will impact generations.
A Celebration of Life honoring Lois will be held November 25, 2022, in the Phoenix-Scottsdale area. For more information about the service and livestream access or to share memories, please email loisfarlinmemorial@gmail.com.
