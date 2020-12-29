Lois Elaine Lippert Eggerman, age 89 of Clay Center, passed away Thursday, December 24, 2020 at her residence.
She was born on October 8, 1931 in Morganville, the daughter of Orbie and Hazel (Hagenbuch) Pierson.
On May 14, 1950, she was married to Roy Lippert. He preceded her in death on December 31, 1985. They had two sons, Rick and Brian.
She later married J. Wendell Eggerman on November 20, 2002. He survives of the home.
Lois was a dietary cook for 23 years at the Clay County Medical Center, retiring in 1999 and was a member of the Clay Center United Methodist Church. She enjoyed cooking, entertaining guests, gardening, flowers, bird watching and playing cards, preferably 5 point pitch. She was an avid sports fan, cheering for the K-State Wildcats, Kansas City Chiefs and Kansas City Royals.
In addition to her husband, Wendell Eggerman, she is survived by two sons, Rick Lippert and wife Gerrie of Silver Lake and Brian Lippert and wife Kathy of St. George; three step children, Ronda Nelson of Higginsville, Missouri, Jeffrey Eggerman and friend Susan McAndrew of Avalon, New Jersey and Jim Eggerman of Green; five grandchildren, Joni Lippert of Clearwater, Florida, Tye Lippert and wife Michelle of Soldier, Lindsay Piper and husband Todd of St. George, Chris Cox and wife Laurie of Olsburg and Amanda Wetter and husband David of Randolph; five great grandchildren, Alyssa Stewart, Bailey Cox, Brody Cox, Beau Wetter and Lily Wetter; seven step grandchildren and five step great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Roy Lippert and two sisters, Marge Hahn and Billie Utley.
Respect calls may be made from 12:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 30, 2020 and from 8:00 until 12:00 p.m. Thursday, December 31, 2020 at the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, December 31, 2020 in the Greenwood Cemetery with Herb Mugler officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made out to the Donor’s Choice in her name. Contributions may be left in care of the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.apfunerals.com.
