It is in the sure and certain hope of the resurrection that the family of Lois Anne (Fields) Mugler announces her passing into the arms of Jesus on January 16, 2023. Lois was born on October 14, 1938, in Kansas City, MO to Florence Lillian (Foster) and Eugene Maxwell Fields. Two years later her beloved sister, Karen Sue, joined the family. Filling the family’s early years with song, Lois took piano lessons and sang at school. Later, when the family moved out to their farm, her days also turned to chores and hard work. The family planted an orchard, vegetables and grew strawberries, calling their place on Mission Rd. Strawberry Hill.
Lois graduated first in her class from Stanley High School in 1956, then moved to Manhattan where she enrolled at Kansas State College of Agriculture and Applied Science, studying Home Economics Education. At K-State Lois continued her study of piano and made life-long friends through Intervarsity Christian Fellowship. She traveled to Urbana, IL, for the IV Missions Conference to learn about and explore a call to missions. She remembered the trip as a long and cold one until it warmed up when she met David John Mugler. They shared a love for the Lord Jesus Christ, were musically talented and both were burdened for world missions. They united for 56 joyful years faithfully serving the Lord and others well.
After Lois married David on June 6, 1959 they moved to Madison, WI. There, David completed his Air Force service and Lois continued her studies at the University of Wisconsin. After a brief sojourn in Salina, KS., the couple returned to Manhattan, KS, where they built a life in the company of family and friends. Lois is survived by her four Children - Mark Mugler, Beth Mugler Vargas, Mary Mugler Herrmann, and John Mugler and by her twelve grandchildren and six great grandchildren; sister and brother-in-law Karen (Fields) and Gary Cromwell of Brentwood, TN and many dear nieces and nephews.
Even as her family grew, Lois continued her involvement in church and community. She was, with her family, a long-time member of Grace Baptist Church, where she played piano, sang in the choir, taught Sunday School, directed VBS and served on the Missions Committee. As a member of Gideons she traveled to participate in conferences and supported the work of global missionaries. She also served as President of the K-State Social Club, 4-H Club leader and HIS – Helping International Students.
Lois and David enjoyed opportunities to travel, usually to visit family and friends across the US or connecting with relatives in Germany. They loved inviting college students to their home and hosting missionaries from around the world.
The family of Mrs. Mugler will receive friends from 6:00 to 7:30 P.M. Thursday, January 19th, at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home.
A Celebration of Lois’s life will be held at 10:30 A.M. Friday, January 20th, at the Grace Baptist Church, 2901 Dickens Avenue, Manhattan, KS. Graveside services will be held at 2:30 P.M. Friday at the Ebenezer Cemetery east of Clay Center, KS.
Memorial contributions may be made to Grace Baptist Church or Gideons International. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502.
