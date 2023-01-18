It is in the sure and certain hope of the resurrection that the family of Lois Anne (Fields) Mugler announces her passing into the arms of Jesus on January 16, 2023.  Lois was born on October 14, 1938, in Kansas City, MO to Florence Lillian (Foster) and Eugene Maxwell Fields.  Two years later her beloved sister, Karen Sue, joined the family.  Filling the family’s early years with song, Lois took piano lessons and sang at school.  Later, when the family moved out to their farm, her days also turned to chores and hard work. The family planted an orchard, vegetables and grew strawberries, calling their place on Mission Rd. Strawberry Hill.

Lois graduated first in her class from Stanley High School in 1956, then moved to Manhattan where she enrolled at Kansas State College of Agriculture and Applied Science, studying Home Economics Education. At K-State Lois continued her study of piano and made life-long friends through Intervarsity Christian Fellowship.  She traveled to Urbana, IL, for the IV Missions Conference to learn about and explore a call to missions. She remembered the trip as a long and cold one until it warmed up when she met David John Mugler. They shared a love for the Lord Jesus Christ, were musically talented and both were burdened for world missions. They united for 56 joyful years faithfully serving the Lord and others well. 

