Wamego- Lloyd “Pork” Dean Springer, 82, of Wamego, KS, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020 at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, KS. He was born January 13, 1938 to Lloyd and Margaret (Brickei) Springer in Ogden, KS. He attended schools in Westmoreland, KS, graduating from Westmoreland High School in 1956. After high school, Pork enlisted into the United States Air Force, where he spent 4 years as a Radar Tech. He received his honorable discharge in 1960.
After his time in the military, he went to work for the Corps of Engineers, worked construction with his dad, and spent 25 years working for Skell Gas. Following his retirement from Skell Gas, Pork became the best bartender that Route 99 Bar and Grill in Louisville, KS had.
He enjoyed gardening, woodworking and fishing. Pork took great pride in his yard and garden. You could often find Pork driving his lawn tractor around his property just checking things out. He was a member of St. Bernard’s Catholic Church of Wamego, and Knights of Columbus.
Pork married Linda Moody, having three children together and were later divorced. On May 15, 1999, he married Tammy Latta at the Oregon Trail Nature Park in Belvue, KS. She survives at their home in Wamego.
His survivors include his wife Tammy Springer; three children: Diane Wilcox (Kevin), Tammie Weeks, and Brian Springer; 5 grandchildren: Frank Weeks, Maggie Lundberg, Chelsea Darroch, Cody Springer and Marina Springer; 8 great grandchildren; his 4 sisters: Carol Vonderschmidt (Bill), Judy Ronnebaum (Ralph), Sharon Baker, and Bonnie Springer; his mother and father in-law, Joe and Kate Latta; a sister-in-law, Robin Knoblauch (Chris), a brother-in-law, Quentin Latta (Lisa); his niece, Jake Knoblauch; a great-nephew, Cohen “PeeWee” TenEyck; and many nieces, nephews, and numerous friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Pork will lie in-state Thursday, May 7 th from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at the Stewart Funeral Home of Wamego. Private family graveside services and burial will be held at the Carnahan Creek Cemetery on Friday, May 8, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the American Legion, Harold Johnson-Post 172, and may be left in care of Stewart Funeral Home of Wamego, PO Box 48, 66547.
Condolences may also be left at: www.stewartfuneralhomes.com.
