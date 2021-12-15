Lisa Pinnick Herrs, age 57, of Manhattan, died December 14, 2021, at the Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan.

She was born January 7, 1964.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 to 3:30 P.M. Saturday, December 18th, at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502.

The full obituary may be viewed at the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com.

