On December 14, 2021, with loving family at her bedside, sweet Lisa Gayle (Sassy) Pinnick Herrs, age 57, flew away to heaven to join her brother Rob Pinnick.
Lisa was born January 7, 1964 in Wakeeney Kansas to Jack and Judy Rice Pinnick. From 5th grade on, she enjoyed playing her flute in the band and singing in high school groups. In Junior High, as part of her Girl Scout “Challenge of the Arts”, she auditioned to play in the Salina Symphony Orchestra and was accepted. Many Saturdays, her mother drove her the 200-mile round trip from Blue Rapids to practice with the Salina Orchestra. She was selected to sing at her high school graduation. One weekend, when the family was camped at Fancy Creek State Park in a bus with the name of a band on it, a Park Ranger asked if they could provide music for the Sunday morning park services. Judy volunteered Lisa, who played “It Is No Secret” on her flute. Lisa graduated from Valley Heights High School in 1982.
Her flute playing won her a scholarship to Cloud County Community College. She graduated with an Associate’s Degree in 1984.
She enjoyed working at many different jobs in Marysville and Manhattan. She made lots of friends at each place of employment.
Lisa was an avid football fan, sometimes watching several football games in one day. She enjoyed following the careers of KSU football players. Her favorite football teams were the Green Bay Packers (Jordy Nelson), the Seattle Seahawks (Tyler Lockett), the Kansas City Chiefs and of course the K-State Wildcats. She was also an avid fan of K-State women's basketball.
Lisa was preceded in death by her father Jack Pinnick and by her oldest brother Robert Pinnick, both of Blue Rapids, and by her uncle James Rice of the Philippines. Lisa is survived by her daughter Miranda Leanne Pinnick and granddaughter RiAnn Nadine Pinnick, both of Ogden, KS., her mother Judy Rice Pinnick of Manhattan, her older brother Tim Pinnick and his wife Carolyn of Washington KS, her younger brother Nathan Pinnick and his wife Lindsey of Portland, Oregon, her sister-in-law Diana Pinnick of Blue Rapids, her uncle Dennis Rice and wife Linda of Manhattan, her uncle Dan Rice and wife Joyce of Hays KS., and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Lisa’s life will be held at 2:00 P.M. Friday, April 29th, at the Methodist Church in Blue Rapids KS. Graveside services at the Prospect Hill cemetery will follow, with a luncheon to follow at the Blue Rapids Community Center.
During the last several years of Lisa’s life, she struggled with kidney failure and ovarian cancer. If you wish to honor her friendship with a gift, please donate to Flint Hills Dialysis, Cancer Research Fund at Kansas State University, or to a charity of your choice. Cards and donations may be sent to the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home,1616 Poyntz Ave., Manhattan KS 66502.
