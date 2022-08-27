June 7, 1961 - August 20, 2022

Lisa Kay “CeCe” Mancin, of Platte City, Missouri, whose love of life and her family didn’t come to an end with her death. Lisa passed away at home on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at the age of 61 after a courageous battle with cancer. She was surrounded by her family and friends who will continue to honor her legacy by living their lives to the fullest.

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.