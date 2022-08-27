Lisa Kay “CeCe” Mancin, of Platte City, Missouri, whose love of life and her family didn’t come to an end with her death. Lisa passed away at home on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at the age of 61 after a courageous battle with cancer. She was surrounded by her family and friends who will continue to honor her legacy by living their lives to the fullest.
She was born on June 7, 1961, in Manhattan, Kansas the daughter of Charles L. and Velta Rose Kramer. She attended and graduated from Lucky High School in Manhattan, Kansas in 1979. Lisa attended Kansas State University receiving a B.S. in Dietetics. Upon graduation Lisa moved to Kansas City, Missouri after accepting a position with ARA Healthcare Nutrition Services, Inc., a division of Aramark to work as a registered dietician in their Food Services Division. She held the position of Food Service Director at North Kansas City Hospital in North Kansas City, Missouri and Excelsior Springs Hospital in Excelsior Springs, Missouri from 1983 through 1993. From 1993 until her passing she worked as both a registered dietician and office manager for the family-owned business Northland Dental and The Mancin Center for Dental & Facial Aesthetics.
On January 6, 1993, in Kansas City, Missouri, Lisa was united in marriage to Dr. Mark Steven Mancin. He survives at their home in Platte City, Missouri along with their son, Charles Tristan Mancin, and daughter, Jordan Rose Mancin.
Lisa and her husband, Dr. Mark Mancin, started and founded Northland Dental and The Mancin Center for Dental & Facial Aesthetics in December of 1992. Lisa served as both the office manager as well as dietician educating patients about their diet and the role it played in all aspects of their health especially their oral health.
Lisa was an active member of Twelve Apostles Catholic Church in Platte City, Missouri participating with several of the women’s groups as well as serving as a eucharistic minister. She volunteered her time to Mercy in Motion. She was a lifelong member of the American Dietetic Association and other dietetic organizations.
Lisa was actively involved in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy organizations such as Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy and Cure Duchenne. She was a dedicated caregiver and mother to her three children.
In August of 2002 her son, Charles Tristan Mancin, was diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, and she took it upon herself to do everything in her power to make sure Tristan’s life was a special one. Her 24/7 dedication was without a doubt an incredible demonstration of self-sacrifice.
Lisa and her family lived in Kansas City, Missouri until 2007 when they moved to the beautiful countryside of Northern Platte County. The simplest pleasures in life brought great joy to Lisa. She enjoyed hosting holiday and special events for the family as well entertaining friends.
Lisa was an outstanding cook, enjoyed an evening walk and was always furthering her knowledge about a variety of topics. Her smile would light up a room and her elegance, grace and class were unmatched.
She was preceded in death by her father, Dr. Charles “Bud” Kramer.
In addition to her husband of almost 30 years, she is survived by sons, Charles Tristan Mancin of Platte City, Missouri and Dr. Andrew Steven Mancin of Lee’s Summit, Missouri. She is also survived by her daughter, Jordan Rose Mancin of Platte City, Missouri; and her mother, Velta Rose Kramer of Manhattan, Kansas and her sister, Lou Ann Claasen (Dale), also of Manhattan, Kansas.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Twelve Apostles Catholic Church in honor of Lisa Kay Mancin. A visitation will be held 5:00 – 8:00 p.m., Monday, August 29, 2020, at XII Apostles Catholic Church of Platte City, MO. A funeral mass will be held 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at the church. Interment will follow at the Mount Calvary Cemetery in Lansing, Kansas. Arrangements By: Rollins Funeral Home, Platte City, MO, Ph. 816-858-2129. www.rollinsfuneralhome.net
