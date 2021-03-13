Linnwood Lee Parry, 77, of Manhattan, KS passed away with family at his side on Sunday, March 7, 2021. He is survived by his wife, two daughters three grandchildren, and seven grandpets.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Linnwood Memorial Fund at KS State Bank.
Due to Covid 19 restrictions, the service will be closed to the public but will be Streamed Live on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Carlsons-Irvin-Parkview-Funeral-Home-Cremation
Arrangements have been entrusted to Carlson's Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home and Cremation.
