Linnetta Hill Nov 9, 2021

An Omega Omega service will be held at the First United Methodist Church, 612 Poyntz Ave Manhattan, Kansas 66502, Thursday, 11/11/2021, at 6:00pm followed by a musical devotion at 7:00pm.

Friday, 11/12, at First United Methodist Church, 612 Poyntz Ave. Viewing begins at 11:00am until service time at 1:00pm. Interment: Sunrise Cemetery.

Donations can be made to the First United Methodist Church Music Department.
