Linda S. Trujillo, 73, passed away Feb. 6, 2021, at her residence. Born to Elmer Lee & Mary Barnes in Ada, OK. A majority of her life was spent in Garden City, KS where she worked for USD 457 for many years, eventually moving to Manhattan, KS to work for K-State, then to Orlando, FL for retirement. Linda is survived by her two sons Chris, and James, her daughter-in-law Amy, and two grandchildren Ellen, and Zakk. In lieu of any memorial, flowers, etc. you can donate time, money, materials, expertise, or anything else to your local teachers, educators, and students. Her life was spent making education a priority and equal for every child, and that should never stop.

