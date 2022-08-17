On August 1st, Linda Stein, succumbed to her battle with Alzheimer’s. Linda was born Linda Louise Johnson, on March 26, 1944, in Rock Island, Illinois. After having grown up in Polk, Nebraska, she graduated from Polk High and later graduated from Immanuel Nursing School in Omaha. She found her true calling in senior living at College Hill Nursing Center in Manhattan. After moving to Wichita in 1986, Linda worked in senior living until her retirement.
Linda was an avid KSU and Shockers fan. She loved music, cooking and sports. She fiercely loved her children, grandchildren and friends. After having been a member of Peach Lutheran in Manhattan for 18 years, she was an active member of Reformation Lutheran Church in Wichita for over 30 years.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Eldon and Lucille Johnson, Osceola, Nebraska and brother, Bruce Johnson, Spearfish, SD. Linda is survived by daughter, Jennifer (Jerry)Stewart of Overland Park, KS; son, Scott (Leslie) Stevens of Wichita, KS; and grandchildren, Lauren and Taylor Stevens and Jake Stewart. Family would like to thank the staff of Golden Boomers Plus of Wichita and Good Shepherd Hospice team. Friends and family are invited to join in celebration of Linda’s life at Senior Services of Wichita on September 24th, from 2:00-4:00p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, Good Shepherd Hospice, and Senior Services of Wichita.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.