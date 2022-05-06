Linda McClung May 6, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Linda Lee McClung, 79, passed away on March 1, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society-Valley Vista in Wamego, KansasA memorial service will be held at 12noon on Tuesday May 10, 2022 at the Sedalia Community Church, north of Manhattan.Linda asked that memorials be sent to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.The Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502 is assisting the family with the funeral arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Kansas Linda Lee Mcclung Manhattan Highway Society-valley Vista Memorial Service Funeral Home North Recommended for you × Add an entry as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Latest News 20 horses, full house: Kentucky Derby returns with no limits Police report for May 6, 2022 USD 475 board votes not to renew contract of former JCHS principal Junction City Middle math teacher resigns after outcry over racist tweets Scorpion deal was result of partnership, preparation Riley County to allow one-year for short-term rentals to meet regulations Goodwill find in Texas turns out to be ancient Roman bust Andrew, Harry and Meghan won't appear on Jubilee balcony Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesOfficials announce details for Tuesday's Bridget Everett DayKyler AldersonFormer Bob’s Diner owner pleads guilty to two counts of child rapeNative Manhattanite, comedian greets fans to mark Bridget Everett DayTop 10 JUCO prospect Nae'qwan Tomlin commits to K-StateK-State women hope transfers help outside shootingHow former K-State tennis standout and her family took in Ukrainian refugeesDorian Finister commits to Tang, K-StateWhat do you get when you cross a zebra and a donkey? Zyla, the zonkey born at KSU vet hospitalSearch continues for man last seen swimming in Milford Lake Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newspaper Ads Fort Riley Bulletin
