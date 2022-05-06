Linda Lee McClung, 79, passed away on March 1, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society-Valley Vista in Wamego, Kansas

A memorial service will be held at 12noon on Tuesday May 10, 2022 at the Sedalia Community Church, north of Manhattan.

Linda asked that memorials be sent to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

The Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502 is assisting the family with the funeral arrangements.

