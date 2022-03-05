Linda Lee McClung, 79, passed away on March 1, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society-Valley Vista in Wamego, Kansas. The daughter of Bob and Gladys Hooton, Linda was born on June 18, 1942, in Niles, Michigan. She spent her infant through early grade school years in the small resort village of Hudson Lake, Indiana. Her father’s work as a successful salesman for Jewel Tea Company brought the family to Illinois and finally to Missouri.
Linda excelled in music and art. Following her high school graduation, Linda was hired by Hallmark Cards, Inc. She worked in the Hallmark Lithography Department in Kansas City, Missouri. It was during this time, she met her first husband, Delbert D. Taylor. They moved with their newborn son Scott to Manhattan, Kansas in 1965. Their second child Rashelle was born in 1968 in Manhattan. After a divorce, Linda met her second husband Jim McClung while square dancing. Jimmy passed away from cancer in 2005.
Linda’s adult life was centered around art, writing, dancing, music, theater, travel, and enjoying her children and grandchildren. She participated in numerous social groups. She was a member of American Legion Post 17 Auxiliary and Dance Club 2000. At Riley County Senior Service Center, she helped with Meals on Wheels and led a memoir writing group for many years. She published her memoirs, From My Perspective and continued writing until her passing. She was an active member of Sedalia Community Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Bob and Gladys Hooton and her husband, Jim McClung.
She is survived by her loving companion Donald L. Zehr, Sr.; her children, Scott Taylor (Lynn) of Grovetown, Georgia, and her daughter Rashelle Dillon (Joe) of Manhattan; her siblings, Russell Hooton (Sandra), William “Bill” Hooton (Shelley), Randall Hooton (Sharon) and sister Kathy Edwards. Her beloved grandchildren are Amanda Reader (Andrew) of Lafayette, Indiana, Danielle Dillon and Noah Dillon of Manhattan, and step-grandchildren, Jessica Porter (Kevin) and their children, Linda’s step-great-grandchildren: Clayton, Bradley, and Alexandria “Lexi”, and Brandon Pope (Marissa). She also leaves behind many dear friends who remember her for her laughter, steady hand, and joy of life.
A memorial service will be planned at a later date. Linda asked that memorials be sent to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
The Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas, 66502, is assisting the family with the funeral arrangements.
