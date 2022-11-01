Linda Maas Nov 1, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Linda Sue Maas, 75, of Alma, Kansas, died onSunday (October 30, 2022).Arrangements are in the care of Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home in Alma.Online condolences may be left at the funeral home’s website. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Condolence Stewart Funeral Home Linda Sue Maas Arrangement Care Kansas Recommended for you × Add an entry as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Latest News Note from the publisher: Why this story now? Zito confirms Facebook post wishing Catholic Church would go extinct Ten Riley County residents vote in wrong Kansas House race after map error Accreditation process on agenda for USD 383 board Police report for Nov. 1, 2022 OUR NEIGHBORS | CBD American Shaman owner happily obsessed with all things horror K-State women beat Fort Hays State 74-63 in first showing without Lee Riley County reports 2,748 advance votes as of Friday Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesInside No. 22 K-State's historic shutout of No. 9 Oklahoma StateFive Manhattan teens arrested after two guns, drugs found in traffic stopJoe, Keenan Schartz leading dream season as head coach, QBK-State nuclear reactor shut down because of unidentified corrosionManhattan High cruises past Wichita North 71-7Injuries loom heading into Oklahoma State gameNo. 22 K-State, Howard triumphs in historic shunting of No. 9 Oklahoma StateOUR NEIGHBORS | Music and cooking a life's passion for Little Grill ownerWoman sues Manhattan concrete company over death of husband, son in crashK-State hires first VP for diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
