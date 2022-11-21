Linda Lorraine Felber, 72, of Manhattan, died Friday, Nov. 18, at her home.
Born Feb. 11, 1950, to John and Vera Schirmer in Danbury, Ct., Linda moved to Manhattan in 1973 following her marriage on Sept. 29, 1973, to Bill Felber. She was a Manhattan resident for the remaining 49 years of her life.
Linda was a 1981 graduate of Kansas State University with a degree in humanities who enjoyed working as a babysitter for numerous local families.
Linda and Bill had one son, Frank Timothy, who was born on May 9, 1998.
For most of her adult life, Linda fought a brave personal battle with paranoid schizophrenia, a pernicious, debilitating disease of the brain that made it difficult for her to function in a group work setting. Despite that, those who knew Linda unanimously remember her desire to be helpful and friendly in all circumstances.
She was a member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church who enjoyed taking part in various church functions. She was also a proud member of the Kappa Omicron Nu national honor society.
Among her proudest moments were celebrating her son’s accomplishments, including achieving the Eagle Scout rank, being elected to the National Honor Society, earning his undergraduate degree in political science from Kansas State University, and earning his master’s degree from the University of Arizona in international security studies.
She and Bill celebrated their 49th wedding anniversary this past September.
Survivors include her husband and her son, both of the home. Other survivors include two sisters, Jacqueline Oleson of Greenwich, Ct., and Debra Oleson of White Plains, N.Y., as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 28, at St. Thomas More Church with Rev. Frank Coady as celebrant. Burial will follow in the Sunrise Cemetery.
The family invites Linda’s friends to join them to share remembrances for one hour prior to the mass at 9 a.m. Monday at St. Thomas More. It is requested that memorial contributions be made in Linda’s name to Pawnee Mental Health Services in Manhattan.
To send an email go to irvinparkview@gmail.com. Arrangements with Carlson’s Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home & Cremation.
