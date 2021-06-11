Linda Lee Hicks (63) passed away at 3:30 a.m on June 11, 2021 in Manhattan, Kansas. She was born August 20, 1957 in Okinawa, Japan to Robert “Bob” and Berniece (Short) Bentley. She grew up in a military family and lived in several places before coming to Leonardville where she graduated from Riley County High School in 1975. She attended Cloud Community College in Concordia where she met and married Gary Hicks of Ellsworth in 1978. She worked at the Manhattan Mercury for several years before retiring.
Linda enjoyed reading, playing bingo, and visiting with family and friends. Linda is survived by her daughter Jessica Hicks-Parvin, her son-in-law Josh Parvin of Indiana, her sister Brenda Henderson, brother-in-law Armour Henderson of Missouri, her grandchildren Alana & Dylan Butler, Daniel Parvin and Brandy Enyeart, and Ethan Parvin. She also had a great granddaughter Adeline Butler of Indiana, nieces and nephews Emily and Mike Huffman of Leonardville, AJ and Tabitha Henderson of Clay Center, and Daisy Henderson of Missouri. She also leaves behind 12 great nieces and nephews. Linda is preceded in death by her brother Robert and her parents, Robert “Bob” and Berniece.
Funeral Services will be held at Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral home in Riley on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at 2:00 PM. Burial will follow at Walsburg Lutheran Church in Leondardville.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Wounded Warrior Project.
