Linda Jo Miller, age 74, of Manhattan, KS died on April 3, 2020 in her residence following a brief illness. She was born April 24, 1945 in Cedar Vale, KS, the daughter of B.J. and JoAnn (Anderson) Snodgrass.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday June 19, 2020 at the St. Thomas More Catholic Church 2900 Kimball Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas.
Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. on Thursday June 18, 2020 at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas.
Memorials are suggested to the Tuttle Creek Lake Association for the Youth Fishing Clinic in Linda’s name and can be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
