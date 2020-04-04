Linda Jo Miller, age 74, died on Friday April 3, 2020 at her residence.
She was born on April 24, 1945 in Cedar Vale, Kansas the daughter of B.J. and JoAnn (Anderson)
Snodgrass.
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be at a later date.
The Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas is assisting
the family with arrangements.
