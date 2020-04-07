Linda Jo Miller, age 74, of Manhattan, KS died on April 3, 2020 in her residence following a brief illness.
She was born April 24, 1945 in Cedar Vale, KS, the daughter of B.J. and JoAnn (Anderson) Snodgrass.
Linda attended grades 1-12 in Cedar Vale, KS and graduated from Cedar Vale High School in 1963. Linda went on to graduate from St. Francis School of Nursing in Wichita, KS in 1966.
She married Paul F. Miller at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Willowdale, KS on August 6, 1966. Shortly after they married, they relocated in 1973 to the Manhattan, KS area. Linda worked as a mailroom clerk for the American Institute of Baking in Manhattan KS for 35 year and retired in 2015. Linda enjoyed doing all kinds of arts and crafts and spending as much time as possible with her grandboys. She was so proud of them and memorialized their life in scrapbooks that will be treasured forever.
Linda is survived by her spouse, Paul of 52 years of Manhattan, her daughters Connie Miller (Tami Killham) of Manhattan, KS and Dana Choate (Joshua) of Cedar Hill, TX. She is also survived by her grandsons Zephry Killham, Manhattan, KS, Dylan and Jarrod Choate Cedar Hill, TX. Linda was an only child but was loved and cherished by many sisters-in-law including Adeline Green of Zenda, KS, Joan Smith of Kingman, KS, Mary Miller of Wichita, KS and Jeannette Gaider (Linus) of Pratt, KS as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family and loving friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.
She was a member of St. Thomas Moore Catholic Church of Manhattan, KS. A memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be at a later date at St. Thomas Moore, followed by a burial and family reception in Willowdale, KS.
“Behind every great outdoorsman, there is a loving and patient wife.” Linda spent much of her days supporting Paul and his passion for hunting/fishing education for all. Memorials are suggested to the Tuttle Creek Lake Association for the Youth Fishing Clinic in Linda’s name and can be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502
